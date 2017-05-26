Landers letter: Memorial Day

What a world where people vandalize and riot but most of all hurt innocent people who did nothing to deserve it and yet overseas it happens every day and nothing makes sense anymore. We are seeing senseless violence anymore because it used to be pretty safe and you didn’t lock your cars or worry about your school getting threats, but now it has become as common as the common cold. This Memorial Day I will honor my cousin who died in the Middle East and was a combat medic, and he didn’t die in vain. I would like to believe that great people still exist. The world has lost too many children, including my niece, who was shot in the head, and yet I think how unfortunate our world is because she was a great person. We as a world must find peace because there is no balance in life anymore because of too much genocide. It saddens me that life is not precious as it once was, but we all need to dig deep and realize that too many lives are lost and forgotten.
John Landers, Wilder
Comments