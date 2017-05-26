Eichmann letter: Donald Trump

It is obvious that President Trump is becoming increasingly desperate in his attempts to deflect inquiries into his association with Russian operatives. Desperate men often resort to desperate measures, and our country simply cannot abide any further erosion of our laws and values by the Mogul from Manhattan.
Members of Congress know it is inevitable that he will be removed from office, so I call upon them to limit the damage to our republic. Let’s cut our losses while we still have a modicum of respect remaining, however slight that might be. Impeachment proceedings must be initiated sooner than later, and those apologists blindly standing by Trump risk being swept aside themselves. The handwriting is on the wall, and Congress ignores the message at its peril.
Shakespeare prophesied our condition centuries ago when he wrote about hubris, ambition, conspiracy and tyranny, and we know how that turned out. MacTrump should study the Scottish play and heed its lesson. As Malcolm, the murdered king’s son, lamented, “I think our country sinks beneath the yoke. It weeps, it bleeds, and each new day a gash is added to her wounds.”
An apt description of the plight of our United States.
John H. Eichmann, Boise
