Bennett letter: Christianists

James Jay Carafano’s attack on Islam (Statesman, May 13) calls for a response with a paraphrase of the title: “Enough CVE (countering violent extremism) — it’s time to call Christianist terrorism for what it really is.”
The Ku Klux Klan is a Christianist organization; its members venerate the cross at their rallies. Timothy McVeigh, who committed possibly the worst act of domestic terrorism, was raised a Christian and still believed at the end.
One of the worst terrorist movements in U.S. history is the Christian Identity movement. Many terrorists like McVeigh were inspired by a Christian Identity text titled “The Turner Diaries.” Dylan Roof, who murdered nine African-Americans, was a Christian.
The history of Western Civilization is replete with acts of Christianist terrorism: witch hunts, heresy trials, Thirty Years’ War, pogroms, the Gun Powder Plot to blow up the English Parliament, slavery, the Inquisition, Crusades and the massacres of Native Americans. The Bible commands total destruction of perceived “enemies” (see, for example, Deuteronomy 20:16-17, 1 Samuel 15:18, Luke 19:27, etc.).
To paraphrase Carafano, the U. S. government ought to get over its fear of labeling right-wing extremist movements and terrorists as Christianists.
Gary L. Bennett, Boise
