Carnie letter: Truth

On Friday, May 12, on “PBS NewsHour,” columnist Mark Shields, responding to a question regarding the preceding week in the White House, stated: “Disorganized dishonesty.”
Earlier (1785), Thomas Jefferson, on the same subject, wrote: “He who permits himself to tell a lie often finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, ’til at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart, and in time depraves all its good dispositions.”
Political lies may not be new to us, but today’s lies are those meaningful to us because they are today and because they affect all of us, today.
Kent Carnie, Boise
Comments