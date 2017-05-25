Letters to the Editor

May 25, 2017 3:39 PM

Woodard letter: Salvage logging

As a professional forester, I was pleased to see that the Forest Service is actively pursuing salvage logging and rehabilitation of the Pioneer Fire area. To recover 70 million feet of dead timber and replant some of the acreage is just common sense. Prompt recovery and repair of burned areas reduces the chance of a major beetle outbreak. Those environmentalists that would argue against rehabilitation of a fire area, simply lack basic knowledge of the forest ecosystem. I am sure there will be plenty of bugs for the woodpeckers.

Larry Woodard, Meridian

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says

Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says 1:45

Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says
A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 2:33

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
'Letters from Anne & Martin' performed in Boise after vandals mar memorial 2:33

'Letters from Anne & Martin' performed in Boise after vandals mar memorial

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos