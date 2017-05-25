Woodard letter: Salvage logging

As a professional forester, I was pleased to see that the Forest Service is actively pursuing salvage logging and rehabilitation of the Pioneer Fire area. To recover 70 million feet of dead timber and replant some of the acreage is just common sense. Prompt recovery and repair of burned areas reduces the chance of a major beetle outbreak. Those environmentalists that would argue against rehabilitation of a fire area, simply lack basic knowledge of the forest ecosystem. I am sure there will be plenty of bugs for the woodpeckers.
Larry Woodard, Meridian
