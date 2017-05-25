Letters to the Editor

May 25, 2017 3:39 PM

Trefaller letter: Wall Street

Rumor has it that Wall Street paid themselves $188 billion in bonuses for 2016 while the rest of the entire country only earned $44 billion. So it seems that all you get as an investor is what Wall Street can’t steal and it is still the best deal in town. Why does Wall Street and capitalism keep shooting themselves in the foot? This gimme, gimme program just gives the crazy socialists more ammunition. Why isn’t capitalism taught in schools? It is the best and we don’t appreciate it.

Ken Trefaller, Boise

