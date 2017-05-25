Letters to the Editor

May 25, 2017 3:39 PM

Swanson letter: Eagle Road traffic

While trying to get from the north end of Eagle Road to the freeway on a recent Friday night, I remember when I moved here 34 years ago, that the map showed Five Mile Road going from the freeway connecting to Highway 55... in small print “to be completed soon.” Let’s get more traffic flowing north/south. Yes it means building some more bridges. Maybe if all the people that are moving into the area from other states would be forced to get Idaho license plates it would bring in some revenue. Let’s get going, ACHD, moving traffic should be a priority.

Karen Swanson, Eagle

