20 years later, crash victim recalls Idahoans who gave comfort, saved her life

This weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of my devastating car accident. I was 21 and driving on the freeway in the afternoon of May 30, 1997, when my car went into the median going 75 mph near Mountain Home. The car rolled three times before it stopped. I was hanging out of the open door by my seat belt. Immediately I heard someone yelling: “I’m coming to help, it will be OK.” And then so many people came and were trying to help. They were holding up blankets to shield me from the blazing sun. They were cleaning up all my things that had flung from the car. I was so scared but I felt loved and protected by so many people. The EMTs, the doctors in Mountain Home, the LifeFight crew, and everyone at Saint Alphonsus. I went through emergency surgery, where they took out my crushed kidney and part of my intestines.
Miraculously, I recovered fully within two months. Twenty years later I have gone to graduate school, married and have four wonderful children. My life is blessed in so many ways. But the kindness of strangers in Idaho saved my life.
Thank you.
Deanne Clements Kemeny, Kaysville, Utah
