Holland letter: Lack of compassion

This letter addresses the pervasive attitude of a lack of compassion for another human being in time of need. On Friday morning, May 5, just past 9 a.m. on I-84 just east of the Eagle overpass, my son-in-law and grandchildren were headed to the mountains for a weekend with family. They were accompanied by the family dog, who had been rescued from the pound and loved for 10 years, being the only pet my 5- and 2-year-old grandchildren had ever known. For no reason he jumped from the moving pickup bed and was killed before their eyes. It was then that a woman (whom I hope reads this) stopped at the scene and instead of offering compassion to a family who were traumatized and hurting, she chose to drive a dagger through their hearts by saying that it should have been my son-in-law who was killed instead of the pet. It is this type of cruel individual that is becoming all too apparent in our world and I hope that this lady can look inside her darkened heart and find compassion for someone. I pray that she or her family are never traumatized only to have someone add to their pain.
Steve Holland, Boise
