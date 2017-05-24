Bellan letter: Solar power

The Snake River Alliance kicked off their 2017 Solarize the Valley campaign in our backyard on May 8. We installed a 5.22-kilowatt solar system (18 panels) on the east roof of our home through the Solarize program in 2016, and it was easy and affordable. Our solar panels were installed by Alt Energy, a local company that added five jobs last year to meet the growing demand for clean and renewable energy. The Snake River Alliance has selected Alt Energy and Bluebird Solar and Light to install affordable solar systems for this year’s campaign. You can get a free site assessment for your home or business by signing up at www.solarizethevalley.org. We love using the sun to power our home and car. Please join us in switching to clean solar power. Sustainable is attainable.
Patti and Phil Bellan, Boise
