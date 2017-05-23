Ahrens letter: F-35 noise

Idaho’s elected officials would have you believe that bringing the F-35s to Boise is a positive move for its citizens. However, they aren’t giving us all the facts. The F-35 is the second loudest plane our military flies. There has never been a louder plane at Gowen. This will drastically change the Boise you know and love. If you think that only people who live near the airport will be negatively impacted, think again. But don’t take my word for it, let’s hear it for ourselves. I encourage you to write your elected officials and ask them to bring the fleet of F-35s here for a trial, so the taxpaying citizens of Boise can make an educated decision. You wouldn’t buy a car without a test drive, why would we sign up for this without seeing what the noise impact will be for everyone, from children trying to concentrate in school, to citizens enjoying a quiet hike in the foothills? What are they afraid of? Perhaps the majority of Boise will start to wonder, “Why bring a supersonic jet to the middle of a metropolitan area when there’s an Air Force base 30 minutes away?” It certainly stumps me.
Henry Ahrens, Boise
