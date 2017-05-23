Szplett letter: Emissions texting

My older pickup travels less than 1,000 miles per year but still requires the emissions test. The little-used battery sometimes runs down. The dealer says that I can charge the battery and it will run fine, but I have to drive 100 miles before all the computer systems reset themselves to ensure that it will pass an emissions test. I have to drive 100 miles, use six gallons of gas, emit ozone from 100 travel miles, and spend $70 from my limited retirement budget. The truck’s computer already told me that it would pass. The very expensive vehicle testing program failed on all counts and needs to be revised.
Dave Szplett, Kuna
