Letters to the Editor

May 23, 2017 3:59 PM

Szplett letter: Emissions texting

My older pickup travels less than 1,000 miles per year but still requires the emissions test. The little-used battery sometimes runs down. The dealer says that I can charge the battery and it will run fine, but I have to drive 100 miles before all the computer systems reset themselves to ensure that it will pass an emissions test. I have to drive 100 miles, use six gallons of gas, emit ozone from 100 travel miles, and spend $70 from my limited retirement budget. The truck’s computer already told me that it would pass. The very expensive vehicle testing program failed on all counts and needs to be revised.

Dave Szplett, Kuna

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect 1:22

After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect
0:43

"It happened fast": Mountain Home man recalls Monday incident that left deputy wounded, suspect dead
Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 0:32

Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos