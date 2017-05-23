Roberts letter: Climate change

Regarding the Statesman’s coverage of the climate change marches on April 29: How many marches and rallies for climate change action will it take for our state and national leaders to consider legislation that would help us reduce our reliance on fossil fuels? We can see the changes right here in Idaho, with the longer and more intense fire seasons. At least 97 percent of climate scientists are convinced that humans are causing global warming by emitting heat-trapping gases resulting from burning fossil fuels — we need to change. Fortunately, there are rays of hope. Several of President Trump’s advisers are against pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change; also, 19 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have joined the Climate Solutions Caucus, a bipartisan group that’s working on climate change legislation. Those who care about climate change should contact President Trump and request that the U.S. remain in the Paris Agreement, and also ask Reps. Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador to join the Climate Solutions Caucus.
Elizabeth Roberts, Eagle
Comments