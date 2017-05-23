Nikkola letter: Import tariffs

Some very dangerous actions are being taken by imposing import tariffs on goods from Canada, China and Mexico. Our trading partners/allies will retaliate by imposing import tariffs on U.S. goods being exported to their countries. Canada has already retaliated against the 24 percent tariff on imported Canadian lumber by banning U.S. imports of coal. This is what happened with the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 — which imposed import tariffs on agricultural products being exported to the U.S. Smoot-Hawley was meant to protect U.S. farmers but backfired when our trading partners/allies retaliated with tariffs on goods imported from the U.S. into their countries. This ultimately led to a 66 percent decline in U.S. trade, which no economy could sustain. The Great Depression soon followed. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, so we’re counting on Idaho’s senators and congressional representatives to intercede on behalf of all Americans who will suffer the consequences of these foolhardy import tariffs.
Janna Nikkola, Boise
Comments