Betar letter: Rubel’s comment

Regarding Rocky Barker’s article from May 2. Ilana Rubel, a Boise Democrat, while speaking to 1,000 people (young and old) fired up the crowd by telling the young as well as the old, “you can’t just kill all two ninjas, you have to kill all 99 ninjas.”
What a horrible statement to make. This is the liberal left that is going to ruin this country and is further carried out by their masked, hooded thugs running loose on college campuses when someone has an opinion they differ with.
Thanks Rocky for trying to make this hateful garbage look good. This is just what the young need to hear — Not.
Karl Betar, Meridian
