Letters to the Editor

Betar letter: Rubel’s comment

May 22, 2017 3:56 PM

Regarding Rocky Barker’s article from May 2. Ilana Rubel, a Boise Democrat, while speaking to 1,000 people (young and old) fired up the crowd by telling the young as well as the old, “you can’t just kill all two ninjas, you have to kill all 99 ninjas.”

What a horrible statement to make. This is the liberal left that is going to ruin this country and is further carried out by their masked, hooded thugs running loose on college campuses when someone has an opinion they differ with.

Thanks Rocky for trying to make this hateful garbage look good. This is just what the young need to hear — Not.

Karl Betar, Meridian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Total solar eclipse in Weiser

Total solar eclipse in Weiser 0:26

Total solar eclipse in Weiser
Boise State receivers coach Eric Kiesau hopes to mix in eight or nine 7:43

Boise State receivers coach Eric Kiesau hopes to mix in eight or nine
Boise State football practice: Aug. 23, 2017 1:28

Boise State football practice: Aug. 23, 2017

View More Video