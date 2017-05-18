Letters to the Editor

Labelle letter: Lack of coverage

May 18, 2017 8:29 PM

The Idaho Statesman reported five articles April 29-30 about concerned American citizens gathering, rallying and marching to support environmental freedom and the right of all Americans to clean air, water and land but didn’t report the local march to support climate, jobs and justice here in Boise?

While you may be tired of the American people raising their voice, we the American people are not.

We expect you to respect our liberty and our constitutionally guaranteed rights to assembly and free speech. You have a right to act as a free press: use it.

Amber Labelle, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on defense's improvements and why he doesn't have eclipse mania

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on defense's improvements and why he doesn't have eclipse mania 6:11

Boise State CB Tyler Horton on defense's improvements and why he doesn't have eclipse mania
From Maui to Weiser 1:32

From Maui to Weiser
Latvian scores first cornhole 0:33

Latvian scores first cornhole

View More Video