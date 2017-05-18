Labelle letter: Lack of coverage

The Idaho Statesman reported five articles April 29-30 about concerned American citizens gathering, rallying and marching to support environmental freedom and the right of all Americans to clean air, water and land but didn’t report the local march to support climate, jobs and justice here in Boise?
While you may be tired of the American people raising their voice, we the American people are not.
We expect you to respect our liberty and our constitutionally guaranteed rights to assembly and free speech. You have a right to act as a free press: use it.
Amber Labelle, Boise
Comments