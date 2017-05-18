Fite letter: F-35 noise

Boise City Council President Lauren McLean spoke at the recent climate rally. She spoke of a climate-conscious city, of Boise’s beauty, its compassion for people and refugees, outdoor recreation opportunities, caring about neighborhoods, and public responsiveness with the new composting program.
It’s hard to fathom how a city that tells the public it supports climate action, livability and cares about all people could so aggressively and recklessly pursue F-35 war at Gowen Field 3 miles from downtown. Noise will gut affordable Bench neighborhoods. Homes will be unlivable, or blanketed with debilitating noise. Children in the F-35 noise footprint risk permanent hearing loss. The bug-prone F-35s are also terrible air polluters quite bad for the climate, with inefficient engines that will add to the Valley’s air pollution woes. Wildlife (sage grouse, bighorn sheep) and recreation across the great outdoors of the Owyhee Canyonlands will suffer from the sonic hell of F-35 overflight down to 100 feet above the ground.
Boise City Council must listen to its citizens who do not want to flee their homes, many of whom have been treated like outcasts by the city for years. It must change course and actively oppose siting the F-35s in Boise.
Katie Fite, Boise
Comments