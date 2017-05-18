Boch letter: Fox News

“Pretty close to perfect” is the assessment of Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs over at Fox News on Trump’s first 100 days in office. Really? Oh, where should we begin.
Let’s go back to 1987 when the Fairness Doctrine was revoked by President Reagan and the TV stations did not have to give equal time to both political points of view, the groundwork was laid for a network like Fox to be born.
Then Fox won the right to actually lie on the air: “In February 2003, a Florida Court of Appeals unanimously agreed with the assertion by Fox News that there was no rule against distorting or falsifying the news in the United States.”
So now we have a network that can say or do whatever they want to promote what they want and not what is true.
Does anyone still wonder why America now has Brietbart, Fox News ... and Trump?
Lawrence Boch, Boise
