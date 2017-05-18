Letters to the Editor

May 18, 2017 3:45 PM

Kachigian letter: ‘The Promise’

“The Promise” is a powerful movie that portrays the beginning of the Armenian genocide of 1915, when nearly 2 million Christian Armenians were annihilated by Ottoman Turks. The Turkish government still denies the genocide and its role as perpetrators. It has suppressed previous attempts to present the story of the genocide in film and has launched a campaign to discredit this movie. All profits from the movie will go to nonprofit human rights organizations involved in teaching genocide awareness and prevention, and fighting persecution and intolerance. “The Promise” is rated PG-13 to enable high school students to see it and be inspired to study the Armenian genocide, the first genocide of the 20th century. I urge educators to announce this movie to their students.

Jo-Ann Kachigian, Boise

