Letters to the Editor

May 18, 2017 3:45 PM

Nate letter: Thank you

I recently had the good fortune to watch the interaction of young people that would make us all feel that our future is in good hands. I am a coach for a Special Olympics developmental basketball team. I coach some of the greatest individuals you could ever meet. At our last practice we got a visit from the Boise Slam traveling basketball team. My understanding is the team is made up of area high schools’ talented freshmen. What a great group of young men. They, along with their two coaches, took the time to interact with our athletes, showing them different ways to practice and improve on their skills. The result was amazing. Our Special Olympic athletes lit up and had the best time. Lots of smiles, cheering and teasing. The interaction was so heartwarming. Thank you so much to the coaches and team members of the Boise Slam. You made our season.

Reed Nate, Boise

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ramen Sho

Ramen Sho 1:44

Ramen Sho
An animated sneak peek of the new Idaho State Historical Museum 3:34

An animated sneak peek of the new Idaho State Historical Museum
Our disaster-prone columnist lives near the raging Boise River. This might not end well. 3:07

Our disaster-prone columnist lives near the raging Boise River. This might not end well.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos