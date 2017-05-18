Nate letter: Thank you

I recently had the good fortune to watch the interaction of young people that would make us all feel that our future is in good hands. I am a coach for a Special Olympics developmental basketball team. I coach some of the greatest individuals you could ever meet. At our last practice we got a visit from the Boise Slam traveling basketball team. My understanding is the team is made up of area high schools’ talented freshmen. What a great group of young men. They, along with their two coaches, took the time to interact with our athletes, showing them different ways to practice and improve on their skills. The result was amazing. Our Special Olympic athletes lit up and had the best time. Lots of smiles, cheering and teasing. The interaction was so heartwarming. Thank you so much to the coaches and team members of the Boise Slam. You made our season.
Reed Nate, Boise
