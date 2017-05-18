Wissel letter: Thank you

When you work for a state organization powered by over 500 exceptional volunteers, National Volunteer Week is more than a footnote on the calendar. It’s an important reminder to thank and honor the unpaid heroes who make a difference in Idaho through their time, experience and dedication.
There is honestly no way AARP could meet our goals for improving the lives of older Idahoans without their hard work. Many are serving in our efforts to support family caregivers, help individuals save for retirement, and fight against proposals that raise health care costs and cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits. Others help file taxes, protect against fraud and improve driving skills. Still more are working on ways to make their communities great places to live for people of all ages. The list goes on and on.
Of course, our volunteers are far from alone. More than 62 million Americans devote their time (an estimated 7.9 billion hours a year) and passion to service.
So please take a little time to recognize the volunteers in your life. It requires so little and means so much.
Lupe Wissel, Boise
