Sherlock letter: Thank you

May 18, 2017 3:45 PM

Garden City Public Works Department actions to divert Boise River water back into the river rather than allow it to flood 46th Street businesses and homes on May 5 is an example of exemplary government service to its citizens. It appeared to me that they had planned for such an event and were able to build the diversion fairly quickly and prevent what could have been a disaster.

It’s my opinion that the state, the Corp of Engineers and county governments should continue to support local governments with money, equipment and manpower to deal with future flooding events.

Again, thank you to all the employees of Garden City Public Works Department for you service.

Stephanie Sherlock, Garden City

