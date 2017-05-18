McCarter letter: Esther Simplot Park

I don’t know if Esther Simplot has a dog, but she has made 500 dogs and their owners blissfully happy in the newly opened Esther Simplot Park. Fisherman, kayakers, strollers and kids climbing the rock mountain make me think the park designer and Esther really had it together. The choice of trees and shrubs are excellent. Despite the agonizing wait for this priceless recreational gem and the destructive flooding this year, it came together for us all. Thank you, Esther, for taking this vision of an old construction dump site and making it a paradise for families, for everyone.
Lauren McCarter, Boise
