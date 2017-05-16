Matsuura letter: Health care bill

My husband has a pre-existing condition, Marfan syndrome, that makes it almost impossible to get good insurance coverage. In the days before the ACA, high-risk pools offered insurance that covered nearly nothing and charged an unreasonable amount. These were basically junk policies.
By voting in favor of the new health care bill, Reps. Mike Simpson and Raul Labrador are condemning us to a life of uncertainty, possible poverty, certain bankruptcy and possible death. We are not the only family facing these difficulties. I urge Idaho’s senators to vote “no” on this bill in the Senate.
Additionally, if this legislation is so bad they will not have their own staffers or themselves be subject to its parameters, then that tells me it is very bad law.
Susan Matsuura, Pocatello
