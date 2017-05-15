Wood letter: BSU wrestling

0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause

1:58 Will the Boise River rise as temperatures warm this week?

0:31 Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river

1:18 Leroy announces for 1st C.D. race

4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia

0:40 Train derails next to North Idaho highway

2:02 Everything is different for real estate agents in the $1 million market

3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark

1:34 What is the lens through which you see the world?