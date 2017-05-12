Hays letter: Utah DUI law

Kudos to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert for signing into law the legislation lowering the maximum blood-alcohol limit while driving in the state of Utah. All those “Idaho vacationers” traveling in Utah, along with all others on the highways there will be much safer with the lower limit thanks to Utah’s forward-looking measure to keep drunks off the roads. This makes Utah an even more appealing place for my family vacations. For those who just don’t get it (like the girl depicted in the full page American Beverage Institute ad in the Statesman) the message is, if you are going to drink, don’t drive. If you are going to drive, don’t drink. It’s as simple as that. Shame on the Statesman for running this ad and its many others advertising alcohol, while at the same time reporting the many accidents and loss of life resulting from driving under the influence. But then I guess a dollar is a dollar.
David Hays, Boise
