Elliott letter: No oil shortage

President Trump says national monument designations “create barriers to achieving energy independence.” This is not true.
The truth is the world is awash in cheap oil. Energy companies can’t afford to drill for $50-barrel oil.
Although I’ve worked in the traditional energy sector for 40 years, I’ve concluded that U.S. energy independence will be best achieved through alternative fuels, like perfecting solar, wind and new battery technologies.
It’s not a zero sum game. Our national oil reserves are not going anywhere. If there is ever a world oil shortage I’m sure we will “drill, baby, drill.”
Ken Elliott, Boise
