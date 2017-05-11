Buckner-Webb letter: GBAD election

I heartily support Kristin Muchow’s candidacy for the Greater Boise Auditorium District.
Kristin’s professional background as a global event management leader and financial acumen uniquely equip her for the GBAD board. She understands the importance of establishing and supporting a diverse and inclusive environment. She is committed to ensuring that Boise epitomizes a dynamic destination, a genuinely inviting community that graciously welcomes people from every walk of life. Recently, Boise attracted a convention of epidemiologists when they opted out of North Carolina because of that state’s discriminatory policies. Kristin reflects and supports Boise’s progressive values and nondiscrimination laws, which position us well to bring more and more conventions and trade shows to beautiful downtown Boise. Think economic development. Vote Kristin Muchow on May 16.
Cherie Buckner-Webb, Boise
Comments