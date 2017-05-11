Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 5:31 PM

Woodings letter: GBAD election

On May 16 we have the opportunity to elect a professional who will bring years of industry expertise to the Greater Boise Auditorium District (GBAD). Kristin Muchow has dedicated her career to siting meetings, conventions and conferences around the world, and is offering her knowledge in order to bring more visitors and revenue into our beautiful city. The beneficiaries of more visitors are the many Idaho service providers, restaurants, hotels, stores and all those who supply and support these businesses. We can’t afford to pass up this opportunity to help make Boise “the most visitable city in the country.” Please join me in voting for Kristin Muchow for GBAD.

Holli Woodings, Boise

