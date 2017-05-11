Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 5:31 PM

Quintana letter: GBAD election

I’m proud to support Kristin Muchow in the Greater Boise Auditorium District election on May 16. As a professional meeting planner for 15 years, Kristin’s direct experience in the tourism and hospitality industry will serve her well on the board of directors. Her extensive industry experience will help the Boise Centre land national and international conventions and trade shows. Kristin’s strong work ethic, thorough research of the issues and overall approach in planning to serve in this elected position gives me confidence in her ability to help strengthen Boise’s economic competitiveness. Join me in voting for Kristin Muchow.

Ben Quintana, Boise

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A 2-minute tour of The Grove Hotel's $2 million penthouse condo

A 2-minute tour of The Grove Hotel's $2 million penthouse condo 2:08

A 2-minute tour of The Grove Hotel's $2 million penthouse condo
New library branch will join the Bown Crossing community in East Boise 1:25

New library branch will join the Bown Crossing community in East Boise
Boise Police Chief Bill Bones condemns racist, anti-Semitic vandalism at Anne Frank memorial 1:42

Boise Police Chief Bill Bones condemns racist, anti-Semitic vandalism at Anne Frank memorial

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos