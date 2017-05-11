Quintana letter: GBAD election

I’m proud to support Kristin Muchow in the Greater Boise Auditorium District election on May 16. As a professional meeting planner for 15 years, Kristin’s direct experience in the tourism and hospitality industry will serve her well on the board of directors. Her extensive industry experience will help the Boise Centre land national and international conventions and trade shows. Kristin’s strong work ethic, thorough research of the issues and overall approach in planning to serve in this elected position gives me confidence in her ability to help strengthen Boise’s economic competitiveness. Join me in voting for Kristin Muchow.
Ben Quintana, Boise
Comments