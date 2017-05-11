Halvorson letter: GBAD election

I am very impressed with Kristin Muchow as an experienced, thoughtful and hardworking candidate for a seat on GBAD. Although new to the political arena, Kristin is not new to the hospitality and tourism industry. She has been in the corporate meeting and event business for 15 years and knows what the people in that industry are looking for. She is the only candidate with that type of experience. Doesn’t it make sense to have at least one person on the GBAD board with hospitality industry experience? Please join me in voting for Kristin Muchow on May 16 for a seat on GBAD.
Larry Halvorson, Boise
Comments