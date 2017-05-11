Letters to the Editor

Halvorson letter: GBAD election

May 11, 2017 5:31 PM

I am very impressed with Kristin Muchow as an experienced, thoughtful and hardworking candidate for a seat on GBAD. Although new to the political arena, Kristin is not new to the hospitality and tourism industry. She has been in the corporate meeting and event business for 15 years and knows what the people in that industry are looking for. She is the only candidate with that type of experience. Doesn’t it make sense to have at least one person on the GBAD board with hospitality industry experience? Please join me in voting for Kristin Muchow on May 16 for a seat on GBAD.

Larry Halvorson, Boise

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

“Bad teeth run in my family,” she said. “And meth didn’t help.

“Bad teeth run in my family,” she said. “And meth didn’t help. 1:45

“Bad teeth run in my family,” she said. “And meth didn’t help.
Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson: 'work harder ... and embarrass somebody' 3:04

Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson: 'work harder ... and embarrass somebody'
Video shows driver plowing into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville 0:45

Video shows driver plowing into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville

View More Video