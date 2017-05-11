Letters to the Editor

May 11, 2017 5:31 PM

Erkins letter: GBAD election

As a leader of a young professionals network, I’ve seen firsthand how much Kristin Muchow has dedicated in terms of time and talent to the good of our group. That’s why I’m thrilled she’s seeking a seat on the Greater Boise Auditorium District’s nonpartisan board of directors. Kristin exudes enthusiasm for building a vibrant Boise, and as head of a global meeting planning company based in Boise, she knows the industry well. She will make sure Boise can offer well-managed events facilities. Kristin has the commitment to succeed as a GBAD member. Join me in voting for her May 16.

Chase Erkins, Boise

