May 11, 2017 5:31 PM

Schrecongost letter: Stadium and GBAD

The front page story reporting the GBAD goals of the candidates was very illuminating. One of the candidates seems to be most interested in subsidizing his business with parking help. His competitors perhaps rent space that include parking; it seems he is looking for an additional advantage. The other candidates, rightly so, take into account that most events will be scheduled during nonbusiness hours when downtown parking is easily available. This would also spur demand for a circulator bus. The stadium certainly needs to provide secure parking for bicycles. Perhaps one of the candidates will respond to that?

Dennis Schrecongost, Boise

