Thomson letter: Labrador & climate change

I am intensely disappointed that on the Monday following Earth Day, Rep. Raul Labrador said at the Nampa town hall that there was “not a lot of evidence” that humans contribute to climate change. Just like an alcoholic’s denial of his alcohol problem is of no benefit to his liver, the GOP’s denial of human contribution to climate change is of no benefit to the planet. This is an anti-human stance. Rep. Labrador and his GOP colleagues need to respect the evidence that 97 percent of climate scientists and most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide agree upon. Labrador’s statement that Monday is inaccurate and dangerous.
Sara Thomson, M.D., Boise
