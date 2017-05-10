Letters to the Editor

May 10, 2017 6:16 PM

Robison letter: Drinking and driving

The April 25 Statesman included two pieces of very interesting information related to this topic — drinking and driving.

Idaho Transportation Department’s free “Idaho Driver’s Manual” has more, useful, factual information in pages 8-4,5,6. An example on page 8-4 is: “In Idaho, 40% of all fatalities involve an impaired driver, an impaired pedestrian, or an impaired bicyclist.” The primary intoxicant noted for Idaho is alcohol. There’s lots more....

I know ITD cares deeply about our safety, but find the American Beverage Institute’s ad that same day very disturbing.

Bill Robison, Meridian

