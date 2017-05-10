Grunzke letter: Always need plants

Many people have probably read “The Lorax.” Now, I am no tree hugger, but I believe the society of no plants will never happen. Here is why. First, how many times every day do we use plant products. Coffee, fresh, when you wake up, comes from a plant. Your food obviously comes from a plant. Your clothes come from a plant technically, if you are wearing genuine leather or more commonly cotton. Second, think of the last time you looked at a flower or plant and was in awe of its beauty. You may notice that many photographs taken or paintings in a gallery are of nature. The world will never be without plants like “The Lorax.” Plants are a wonderful thing that will never go out of style.
Lauren Grunzke, Boise
