Letters to the Editor

May 09, 2017 10:54 PM

Calkins letter: Tax Day protesters

The president recently asked to investigate who financed the the Tax Day protests. I would like to help with that by confessing that I and thousands of other Americans donated money to pay for the fees, time to organize the events and energy to be there. We do this because we believe in a open and transparent government and to hold our elected officials accountable. This is not a partisan argument, it is not about right versus left, conservative versus liberal, or Democrat versus Republican. Most Americans, including the ones who voted for Trump, do believe that Trump should release his tax returns. Releasing tax returns is about trust, trust between politicians and the people who vote for them. Trump expects the American people to trust him in making the right decisions that affect our lives, yet he doesn’t trust the American people with the knowledge of his tax returns. Trust is a two-way street.

Larry D. Calkins, Boise

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bishop Kelly four-event star out for load of district, state track titles

Bishop Kelly four-event star out for load of district, state track titles 1:56

Bishop Kelly four-event star out for load of district, state track titles
Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial 1:03

Dan Prinzing on racist and anti-Semitic vandalism of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial
Boise State University commencement on The Blue 1:16

Boise State University commencement on The Blue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos