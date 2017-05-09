Letter writers react to Labrador health care comments at town hall

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:26 Mark Durcan welcomes Sanjay Mehrohtra to Micron Pause 1:12 Take a tour of Boise Fire Station 8 1:41 Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador says "nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 0:35 Flooding in Elmore County washes out roads, forces evacuations 1:08 Labrador holds town hall in Nampa 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 0:31 Elmore County resident's video shows severe flooding in mountain town 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On May 5, Congressman Raul Labrador told a crowd at a town hall in Lewiston that lack of access to health care doesn't kill people. The crowd erupted in boos and gasps. Tom Hansen Moscow Cares