Rapp letter: Support H.R. 1817

I was born in Boise and love to go hiking, birding and exploring this beautiful state. It’s such a joy to be out with our dog and, other than an occasional rattlesnake, we generally don’t have a care in the world. Until now. Who would have thought we needed to keep an eye out for unmarked M-44 Sodium Cyanide landmines? I was horrified to learn about the recent case of 14-year-old Canyon Mansfield who was injured and his dog killed by the USDA’s Wildlife Services program that uses these devices to kill wildlife. He was near his home in Pocatello and unfortunately ran into one of these warfare-grade toxic landmines and the rest is sad, reprehensible history. These devices must be banned, and I’m happy to learn that U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio has proposed a bill to ban Sodium Cyanide poison nationwide. I’m hoping my Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will support this bill H.R. 1817 and I hope you will join me in support of this ban. I’m an Idaho girl and I can deal with rattlesnakes. I can’t deal with M-44 landmines.
Cindy Rapp, Boise
