Olson letter: Sen. Jim Risch

His Holiness Pope Francis recently said, “Tenderness is not weakness; it is fortitude. It is the path of solidarity, the path of humility. Please, allow me to say it loud and clear: the more powerful you are, the more your actions will have an impact on people, the more responsible you are to act humbly.”
Sen. Jim Risch is a Catholic. Will he keep these words in mind when he speaks about the building of a war machine with our military; when he speaks with glee about the dropping of bombs and shooting off of missiles? Will he recall these words as he considers the impact the proposed budget cuts will have on people not only in the United States but around the world?
I respectfully ask Risch to forgo his stringent conservative ideology and look back to his Catholic roots as we move forward with this administration. Policies built on compassion, diplomacy, caring for those in need are not weak. They emulate strength and leadership. I challenge Risch to use his power with the humility and grace of a person who cares about the welfare of his constituents, the citizens of America as well as global humanity,
Tracy Olson, Boise
