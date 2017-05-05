Loshbaugh letter: The wall

Congress needs to get off its hands and fully execute all the provisions of H.R.6061 — Secure Fence Act of 2006, which became law over 10 years ago. One portion of this law reads “An Act to establish operational control over the international land and maritime borders of the United States.” I found this at congress.gov/109/plaws/publ367/PLAW-109publ367.pdf.
Our president may call this a wall, and maybe he intends a nontransparent structure. For now, what is required by H.R. 6061 has to be fully funded, built, maintained and enhanced as threats warrant.
And all the criminals who came here without invitation or permission need to be exported permanently.
Wendie Loshbaugh, Meridian
