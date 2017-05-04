Nielson letter: National debt

There is much talk about our national debt and who is to blame for it. That aside, I can’t figure out why Congress approves those increases in our national debt, then approves tax cuts that would help pay down this debt. Anyone else feel that we — voters — might be electing the wrong people to represent us? Might want to give that some thought and get involved in your next primary election and cast your vote against that well-heeled front-running “Puppet” we’ve been electing to run (ruin?) this nation of ours.
Keith Nielson, Shelley
Election Letters deadline Wednesday, May 10
Our deadline for receiving election Letters to the Editor regarding the May 16 election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Comments