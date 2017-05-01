Letters to the Editor

May 01, 2017 3:58 PM

Carter letter: Town Hall meeting

I attended the Meridian Town Hall with Rep. Raul Labrador. I was disappointed in the way people were shouted down, after several requests to please be respectful to each other. That is not a tactic that speaks to their position. It doesn’t support their argument. Instead, it makes them appear childish and mean spirited. Free speech means every one of us has a voice that is not shouted down by others. Other than that, I enjoyed the event. Perhaps a parliamentarian of some variety could keep better order in future events, so everyone has their opportunity at the microphone.

Bonnie Carter, Meridian

