Carter letter: Town Hall meeting

I attended the Meridian Town Hall with Rep. Raul Labrador. I was disappointed in the way people were shouted down, after several requests to please be respectful to each other. That is not a tactic that speaks to their position. It doesn’t support their argument. Instead, it makes them appear childish and mean spirited. Free speech means every one of us has a voice that is not shouted down by others. Other than that, I enjoyed the event. Perhaps a parliamentarian of some variety could keep better order in future events, so everyone has their opportunity at the microphone.
Bonnie Carter, Meridian
Comments