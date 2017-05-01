Letters to the Editor

Belle letter: Elect Muchow-GBAD

The Greater Boise Auditorium District (GBAD) needs a board member with tourism industry knowledge, something lacking up until this election. Now you have an opportunity to elect Kristin Muchow. As GM of Meeting Systems Inc.-Boise, Kristin has global experience dealing with auditorium districts. She will bring her experience and knowledge to GBAD to strategically enhance the operations and profitability of promoting tourism to Boise and the Treasure Valley. Please join me in supporting Kristin. Vote May 16 for Kristin Muchow, Greater Boise Auditorium District. Check out her impressive accomplishments on LinkedIn and Facebook. www.kristin4gbad.com

Teri Belle, Caldwell

