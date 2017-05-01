Henry letter: H.R. 634 and H.R. 133

Just when we are concerned that our Democracy is being undermined by Russia, and just when our Narcissist-in-Chief is claiming massive voter fraud, the GOP-dominated Committee on House Administration has voted to approve two bills: H.R. 634, the “Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Termination Act” and (2) H.R. 133, amending the Internal Revenue Code.
H.R. 634 would dissolve the EAC, which is the only federal agency with jurisdiction over our voting systems, including system enhancements to prevent hacking.
H.R.133 would terminate the taxpayer election to designate $3 of income tax for financing of presidential election campaigns, the Presidential Election Campaign Fund, and the Presidential Primary Matching Payment.
Gee-whiz, why would the GOP want to do that at any time, let alone at a time like this?
Could it be that the GOP’s real base, the uber-rich, the 1 percent, are pursuing even more ways to rig the system?
Given the impact of the 2010 “Citizens United” Supreme Court decision, which equates corporate political donations with “free speech,” there is already little stopping them. Both H.R. 634 and H.R. 133 would make a bad situation even worse.
Surely the Koch Brothers are celebrating their clout here, probably with a nice vintage French wine.
John L. Henry, Caldwell
