Savage letter: Bench sidewalks

It would appear that the city of Boise and the Boise parks department have a very short-sighted and confused plan for connectivity in the Boise Bench area. It would seem the biggest issue would be sidewalks first before other projects such as bike or walking paths. There are very few streets that have sidewalks in this area, especially where children, elderly and the like need to walk, forcing them into the streets. Also, planned projects such as the park at the old Franklin school grounds. How long before the park will be completed? The lot has sat empty and at times overgrown with weeds for years. It seems the projects are not very well thought through or coordinated with other agencies. Wouldn’t it be nice to brag to Portland that the Boise Bench finally has sidewalks?
Nancy Savage, Boise
