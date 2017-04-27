Beauchamp letter: Why use MOAB?

In the April 14 front page article titled “U.S. drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on ISIS,” it was stated, “It was unclear what the GBU-43 strike accomplished as the bomb is not designed to penetrate hardened targets such as bunkers or cave complexes.” A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan did not respond to a query regarding the bomb’s effects on its intended target, an Islamic State tunnel complex, which by the way also contained caves. So my question is, then, why was this MOAB used? Three obvious answers: 1) Thanks to Trump we are now a “hawk” nation showing off our military powers; 2) Trump is a bully playing with his “war toys’; and 3) He and his cronies are determined to deflect the investigation into their collusion with Russia. If you think America is in trouble, you’re right. Resist now or we will all pay the consequences.
Janet Beauchamp, Meridian
