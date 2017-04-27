Bennett letter: School vouchers

H.R.610 — To distribute federal funds for elementary and secondary education in the form of vouchers for eligible students and to repeal a certain rule relating to nutrition standards in schools. 115th Congress (2017-2018).
With such an outcry about the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, it is surprising that there has been little press about this bill. It establishes a voucher program to be used for private schools and home schooling. Betsy DeVos’ mantra has been “separation of school and state” and it seems this bill will start the ball rolling in that direction. Taking away funds from public schools will only erode the public school system for the benefit of a select few. Fundamentalist Christians have wanted vouchers for Christian schools for a long time, but I wonder how many of them want their tax money to go to Muslim schools.
Lavonne Bennett, Boise
