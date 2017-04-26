Knight letter: Work for people

I’d like to thank Gov. Butch Otter for the help feeding our families. Has he taken a look around lately? All the blocks and blocks of new apartments that he will be collecting taxes on. I would like to see the people that are supposed to work for the state of Idaho actually work for us.
People, all this partisanship is absurd. We need people that want to work for the betterment of the people and the country. That means working together. Reaching across and figuring out what will be better for life, liberty and our pursuit of happiness. One party has definitely forgotten about that.
Otter could bring in a lot of revenue right now by putting patrol cars on every main street. In case he hasn’t heard, we have the worst driving record in this country. He might save lives and make money.
Judy Knight, Boise
Comments