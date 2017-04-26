Holt letter: Interesting photo

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A prime example is the photo accompanying the Statesman’s April 12 front page article on Boise gun manufacturer PWS, makers of “AR-15-style rifles.” Prominent among the display of large flags hung on the walls above the factory floor are the Confederate flag and the flag of the proposed state of Jefferson that supporters dream of forming out of the contiguous, mostly rural areas of northern California and southern Oregon. Interesting photo.
Russ Holt, Nampa
